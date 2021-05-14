Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Share Buyback Program

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE:SCI opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

