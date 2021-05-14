ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $610.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of NOW opened at $454.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $351.51 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ServiceNow by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

