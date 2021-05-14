Sfmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $488.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

