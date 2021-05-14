Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHAK. Truist increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shake Shack stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.63, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

