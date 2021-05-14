Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.34. Sharp shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 24,592 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHCAY shares. Mizuho cut Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

