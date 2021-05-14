Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. 257,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,102. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 32.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

