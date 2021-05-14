SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. SharpSpring updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHSP. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

