Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $383,334.39 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

STTK stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

