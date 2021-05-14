Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.