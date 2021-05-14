Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.94 million.
Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 22,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,503. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
