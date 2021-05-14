Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.94 million.

Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 22,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,503. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

