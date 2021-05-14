Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares were down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 21,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,047,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $482,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $515,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $870,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $4,418,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

