Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAEYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

