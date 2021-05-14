Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

