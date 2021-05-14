Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,847. The firm has a market cap of $383.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.