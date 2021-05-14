Signaturefd LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

BMO stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

