Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,527 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMR. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nomura by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NMR stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

NMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

