Signaturefd LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

