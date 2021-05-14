Signaturefd LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

