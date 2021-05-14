Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.