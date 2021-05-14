Signaturefd LLC Sells 177 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

