SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $44,280.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

SSNT opened at $6.36 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

