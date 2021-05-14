Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 205,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPG traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

