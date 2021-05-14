Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.
SRE traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 95.36 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.63. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85.
About Sirius Real Estate
