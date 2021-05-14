SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in SiTime by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 140,336 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

