Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

