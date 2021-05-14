Skylands Capital LLC Buys New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

