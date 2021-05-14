Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in OSI Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

