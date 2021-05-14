Skylands Capital LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. The Lovesac comprises about 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.92, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.