Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $38.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

