Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

