Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $129.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

