Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

