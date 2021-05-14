SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,019,865 shares of company stock worth $101,927,090. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

