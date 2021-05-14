SmartMesh Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.09 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $1.09 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00089964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01103734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00070915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063616 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

