Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $373,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,334,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 1,214,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,556. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 51.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,785,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 101,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.