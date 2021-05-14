Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $115.60 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 5.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $115,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

AMGN opened at $252.07 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.54 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

