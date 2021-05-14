Smead Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises 1.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Carter’s worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

