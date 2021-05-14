SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.
SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$27.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$29.72.
In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.
