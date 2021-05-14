SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNC. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$27.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$29.72.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

