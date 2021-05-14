Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

