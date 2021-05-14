Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 124,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

