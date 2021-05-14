Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $92.97 on Monday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

