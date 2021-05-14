Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $92.97 on Monday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

