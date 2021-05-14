Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 19th

Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Sotera Health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

SHC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

