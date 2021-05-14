Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell Sells 100,000 Shares

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,700.
Southern Silver Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.54. 149,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,740. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$126.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Read More: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.