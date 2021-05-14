Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell Sells 100,000 Shares

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,700.

Southern Silver Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.54. 149,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,740. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$126.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

