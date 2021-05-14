SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $35.82 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

