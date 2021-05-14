Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00078654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00329553 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00043350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011322 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

