Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 4,450,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,244. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $541.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,173 shares of company stock worth $371,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.