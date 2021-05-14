Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $$170.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $171.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

