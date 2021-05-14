Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPXSF remained flat at $$170.99 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $171.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.20.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.