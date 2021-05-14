Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPI. Liberum Capital downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 142.57 ($1.86).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 193.40 ($2.53). 72,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,095. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £775.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

