Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPMYY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.